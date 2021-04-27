Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,079. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

