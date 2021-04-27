Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 337,170 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners makes up about 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of Construction Partners worth $156,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

