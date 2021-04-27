Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,746. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

