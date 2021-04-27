First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

