First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
