Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $125.27 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $125,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.90. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -369.10 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.