ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE TEV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. 12,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,107. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.79.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

