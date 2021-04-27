Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 537,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,131. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

