Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,314.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

