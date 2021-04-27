iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $261.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $262.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

