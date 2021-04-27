SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

