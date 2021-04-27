Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 374,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

