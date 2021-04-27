First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

FCNCA traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $877.28. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $840.83 and its 200 day moving average is $651.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.18 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

