Strs Ohio Sells 608 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $80,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $14.86 on Tuesday, hitting $290.62. 80,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

