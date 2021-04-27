Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

PANW traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.11. 8,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

