Welch Group LLC Sells 10,315 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.