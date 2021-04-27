Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,194. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

