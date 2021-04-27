Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CBD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 7,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,778. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.