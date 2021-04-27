Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,521 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 108,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,152. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

