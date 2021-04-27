Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 238 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.34% of Ingevity worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 2,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

