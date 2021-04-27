Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 13.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $415,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

