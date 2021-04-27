$0.05 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

