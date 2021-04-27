Welch Group LLC Purchases 992 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.