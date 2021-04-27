Strs Ohio Has $89.94 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,757 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $89,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $122.29. 27,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

