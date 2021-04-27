Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,333 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

VB opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $225.56.

