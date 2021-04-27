13,484 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $289.22. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

