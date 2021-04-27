Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 789 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.21. 51,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

