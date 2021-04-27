Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

WSBF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

