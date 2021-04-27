Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 24,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

