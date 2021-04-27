Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. 525,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

