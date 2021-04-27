OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,229. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous Special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

