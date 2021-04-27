SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $295.89. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,210. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

