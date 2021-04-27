Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,721. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

