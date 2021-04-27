The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE BX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,206. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

