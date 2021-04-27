Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00015007 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.