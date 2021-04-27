Bitcoin Classic Trading Up 35.1% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $61,096.18 and $450.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004869 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.