BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,284 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.99. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

