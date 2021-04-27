Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

