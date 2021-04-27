Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

