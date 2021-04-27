InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.69

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 13871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.