Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.80

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197.80 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.80 ($2.58), with a volume of 285023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.37. The firm has a market cap of £783.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

