Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 3.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 3,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,062,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research firms have commented on AMTX. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

