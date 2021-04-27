Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.72. Karooooo shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Bank of America began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.