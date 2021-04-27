Keeler Thomas Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.