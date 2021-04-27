Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 6,669 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

