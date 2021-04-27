Delta Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IRM stock remained flat at $$40.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,780. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

