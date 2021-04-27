NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

