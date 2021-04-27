BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,311 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.72. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

