Arden Trust Co Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.