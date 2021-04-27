F3Logic LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 71.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $368.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average of $362.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

