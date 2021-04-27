Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

